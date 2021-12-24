Markets
New York cotton
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
24 Dec 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Mar'22 108.65 109.45 108.21 109.31 11:47 - 0.48 4688 108.83
Dec 23
May'22 106.80 107.33 106.20 107.16 11:44 - 0.36 1261 106.80
Dec 23
Jul'22 103.84 104.59 103.45 104.49 11:42 - 0.59 344 103.90
Dec 23
=================================================================================
