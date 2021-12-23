ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
FFBL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
GGL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.57%)
JSCL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 31.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
KEL 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.48%)
MLCF 35.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 94.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.22%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.05%)
PAEL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
PRL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
TELE 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.39%)
TRG 119.07 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.16%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.37%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,586 Increased By 35 (0.77%)
BR30 19,505 Increased By 383.4 (2%)
KSE100 44,419 Increased By 244.5 (0.55%)
KSE30 17,505 Increased By 115.2 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,894
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,406
35924hr
Sindh
479,890
Punjab
444,380
Balochistan
33,614
Islamabad
108,354
KPK
181,088
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Third jab 'significantly' boosts Omicron antibodies: AstraZeneca

AFP 23 Dec 2021

LONDON: British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said Thursday that a third, or "booster", dose of its Covid-19 vaccine Vaxzevria "significantly" lifted antibody levels against the Omicron strain in a laboratory study.

"Vaxzevria significantly boosted levels of antibodies against the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant (B.1.1.529) following a third dose booster," the company said in a statement citing the study.

"The third dose booster vaccination neutralised the Omicron variant to levels that were broadly similar to those observed... after the second dose against the Delta variant," it said.

Levels of neutralising antibodies were also higher with the booster jab than with individuals who had previously been infected and recovered naturally from Covid-19.

The study was conducted by investigators from the University of Oxford, which is the academic institution which helped AstraZeneca develop the vaccine last year.

Moderna says full booster dose improves Omicron protection

The study analysed blood samples taken from individuals infected with Covid-19; those vaccinated with two doses plus a booster; and those who had reported previous Covid infection.

"It is very encouraging to see that current vaccines have the potential to protect against Omicron following a third dose booster," said University of Oxford professor John Bell, one of the study investigators.

"These results support the use of third dose boosters as part of national vaccine strategies, especially to limit the spread of variants of concern, including Omicron."

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization had warned that rich countries cannot use boosters to escape the Covid crisis, as they divert valuable jabs away from poorer nations -- and encourage the virus to spread and mutate.

J&J, Sinopharm, Sputnik V COVID-19 shots less effective against Omicron: study

The threat of the highly transmissible Omicron variant is looming large over the end-of-year holidays, pushing many governments to roll out new restrictions and urge citizens to get vaccinated.

The latest data suggest Omicron does not cause more severe illness than previous variants, including Delta, but as soaring infection numbers threaten to overwhelm health systems, scientists warn it could still cause more deaths.

AstraZeneca booster shot Omicron booster British pharmaceutical

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Third jab 'significantly' boosts Omicron antibodies: AstraZeneca

Technology sector could end Pakistan’s CAD concerns: PM Khan

Edibles: FBR asked to keep tabs on movement

Pakistan vaccinates 28% of its total population against Covid-19

Oil prices edge higher on optimism over Omicron impact

Textile units that run only on gas to get supply

AIDEP 2021-26: Govt says export targets only indicative

Russia proposes dates for talks with US on security guarantees: report

Jul-Oct import bill soars 64pc to $25.1bn YoY, Senate told

Rs93.28bn projects approved by Ecnec

Read more stories