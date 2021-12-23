ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
FFBL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
GGL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.57%)
JSCL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 31.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
KEL 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.48%)
MLCF 35.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 94.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.22%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.05%)
PAEL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
PRL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
TELE 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.39%)
TRG 119.07 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.16%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.37%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,588 Increased By 36.6 (0.8%)
BR30 19,542 Increased By 421.1 (2.2%)
KSE100 44,408 Increased By 233.2 (0.53%)
KSE30 17,501 Increased By 111.4 (0.64%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,894
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,406
35924hr
Sindh
479,890
Punjab
444,380
Balochistan
33,614
Islamabad
108,354
KPK
181,088
Japanese shares end higher on Wall St boost, airlines shine

Reuters 23 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares ended higher on Thursday, tracking a strong overnight finish on Wall Street, while positive data from a South African study on the Omicron COVID-19 variant lifted airline stocks.

The Nikkei share average jumped 0.83% to close at 28,798.37, marking its third straight session of gain. The broader Topix rose 0.91% to 1,989.43.

"Some positive news overseas about the Omicron has erased concerns over the impact of the virus even as Japan reported the first community infections of the virus," said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

Wall Street staged a broad rally overnight on upbeat economic data and a South African study that suggested reduced risks of hospitalization and severe disease in people infected with the Omicron variant versus Delta.

In Japan, airline shares advanced 2.24% on hopes that people would keep travelling despite news of Japan's first instance of community spread infection from the Omicron.

Japanese shares lack direction as Toyota, retailers negate tech gains

Commodities-related shares gained as oil prices rose, with oil and coal explorers and trading firms rising 2.28% and 1.54%, respectively.

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings jumped 4.4% to lead gainers on the Nikkei after the property developer agreed to sell its Tokyu Hands home interior store chain.

Drugmakers fell 0.48%, dragged by Eisai, which tumbled 9.06% after a Japanese government panel said that inconsistent trial results made it difficult to determine the efficacy of an Alzheimer's treatment developed by the Japanese company and Biogen Inc.

Astellas Pharma slipped 0.19%, while Takeda Pharmaceutical edged up 0.58%.

Japanese shares Tokyo stocks Nikkei share

