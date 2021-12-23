Umar for timely completion of development projects

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar said on Wednesday that development projects should be completed on time in the larger interest of the country.

He was addressing a seminar on “the role of Parliament in promoting investment, trade, export, commerce and connectivity under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),” organized by Chairman Parliamentary Committee on CPEC, Sher Ali Arbab.

Asad Umar, who is a key decision maker of CPEC projects as Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and also the head of Committees dealing with CPEC projects, said that PTI government was taking all possible steps for economic growth of the country.

Umar, who also faces Chinese reservations in different meetings due to delay in projects and some unpleasant remarks of his Cabinet colleagues about CPEC projects, maintained that large expansion is being witnessed in the scope of China Pakistan Economic Corridor which is a sign of development in Pakistan. He added that a number of Special Economic Zones are being established in all provinces under the CPEC.

Umer further contended that Parliament was a strong voice of the nation and all public representatives were playing a vital role in raising public-related issues in parliament. He said that all parliamentarians are contributing their part in the Standing Committees that are above politics in the large interest of the country.

Earlier, the Minister, who is one of the key critics of Sindh Government, said that Sindh Local Government Amendment Bill is a ‘black law’. He said that situation in the province is worsening while the rulers of Sindh were getting rich. He added that public representatives should resolve the public issues. He expressed determination to improve the governance system across the country.

However, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser asked the Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to work more effectively and vigilantly for timely completion of all components and mega projects.

He said that the National Assembly Secretariat will provide all possible facilitation to the committee in this regard.

He said that all political parties are on the same page regarding development projects, adding: “We should work together with more commitment for a bright future of the country and to develop and make safe the country for our next generation.”

Other participants emphasised that Pakistan must benefit from the CEPC projects as its second phase would be of immense importance with regard to promoting industrialization in the country.

Sher Ali Arbab, Chairman Parliamentary Committee on CPEC gave a brief presentation on the recommendations drawn during the regional seminars in Peshawar, Karachi, Gwadar, Lahore, Gilgit Baltistan, AJ&K and Quetta. He added that with Pakistan decisively turning a page in its history by overcoming challenges of security and energy shortages, and now strongly heading towards achieving the goal of a highly developed economy, duly supported by well-planned industrialization which is harmonized to best utilize its natural endowments and human capital, its relationship with other countries plays an important role in its growth and stability. In this regard the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a model framework of regional connectivity and a substantial step towards economic cooperation between two brotherly nations in a highly interdependent and globalized world.

Dr Jochen Hippler highlighted the role of FES for Democracy and Governance, Regional Connectivity, Social Justice and Economy. He added that the CPEC committee and especially the Chairman is playing a wonderful role in pushing the regional connectivity project and the comprehensive exercise undertaken in four provinces and two regions was a good idea to engage with civil society and stakeholders at local level.

The event was also attended by Ihsan Iqbal MNA, Mehnaz Akbar Aziz MNA, Nafeesa Inayat Ullah Khattak MNA, academia, experts, senior government officials, media representatives and civil society.

