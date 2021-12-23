Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, made mistakes in the first phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to him, “PTI made mistakes in 1st phase of KP LG elections & paid the price. Wrong candidate selection was a major cause. From now on I will personally be overseeing PTI’s LG election strategy in 2nd phase of KP LG elections & LG elections across Pak. InshaAllah PTI will come out stronger.” Is his explanation plausible? I don’t think so. Little does he know that the local government election results constitute the beginning of the end. In other words, this electoral defeat marks the beginning of the end of PTI’s rule, to say the least.

Zahoor Khattak (Peshawar)

