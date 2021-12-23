ANL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.51%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.75%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.88%)
FCCL 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.14%)
FFBL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.62%)
FFL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
FNEL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
GGGL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
GGL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
JSCL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.27%)
KAPCO 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4%)
MLCF 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.95%)
NETSOL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.06%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PAEL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
PTC 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.21%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.8%)
TRG 117.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.92%)
UNITY 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
WTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 6.1 (0.13%)
BR30 19,121 Increased By 8.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 44,175 Decreased By -2.1 (-0%)
KSE30 17,389 Increased By 2.1 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European gas prices fall

Reuters 23 Dec 2021

LONDON: Benchmark European and British wholesale gas prices fell on Wednesday morning, shedding some of Tuesday’s gains on profit taking and as more LNG shipments heading to Europe partially helped calm supply concerns.

The British gas contract for day-ahead delivery was down 20.50 pence at 4.37 pounds per therm by 1040 GMT, after it hit a record high recorded on Tuesday at 4.64 pounds per therm.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract was down 7.45 euros at 173.55 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), falling from its record high recorded on Tuesday afternoon at 184.95 euros/MWh.

The British front-month contract was down 34.25 pence at 4.17 pounds per therm.

A few cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) have recently been diverted from Asia to head west drawn by Europe’s record high prices industry sources said.

LNG gas prices European gas wholesale gas prices

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

European gas prices fall

UNSC adopts resolution to ease Afghan aid

Rs93.28bn projects approved by Ecnec

Sony, Zee lock India merger to create mega TV network

Textile units that run only on gas to get supply

AIDEP 2021-26: Govt says export targets only indicative

Jul-Oct import bill soars 64pc to $25.1bn YoY, Senate told

Finance Div not taking responsibility of Rs106bn ETCSP: PASS

Six financing agreements of $1.543bn signed with ADB

Road, rail transport: ADB report spells out Covid-19 impact

US issues additional exemptions to allow Afghanistan aid

Read more stories