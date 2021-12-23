Markets
23 Dec 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (December 22, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
193,402,312 193,402,312 7,988,913,427 4,223,615,615
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 428,155,443 (379,548,915) 48,606,528
Local Individuals 6,027,006,242 (6,204,723,617) (177,717,375)
Local Corporates 3,285,053,716 (3,155,942,869) 129,110,847
===============================================================================
