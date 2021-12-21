ANL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
Pakistan conducts successful test of enhanced range version of Babur Cruise Missile 1B

  • President, PM congratulates scientists and engineers on the conduct of the successful launch
BR Web Desk 21 Dec 2021

Pakistan conducted on Tuesday successful test of an enhanced range version of the indigenously developed Babur Cruise Missile 1B.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public relations (ISPR) said that the launch was witnessed by Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General, Strategic Plans Division, Dr Raza Samar, Chairman NESCOM, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Force Command, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Strategic Forces, scientists and engineers of strategic organizations.

Pakistan successfully test fires ballistic missile Shaheen 1-A

"The Director-General, Strategic Plans Division, congratulated the scientists and engineers on achieving excellence in the domain of cruise missile technology and expressed his full confidence that this test will further strengthen Pakistan’s Strategic Deterrence," the press release added.

President, prime minister, chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services chiefs also congratulated the scientists and engineers on the conduct of the successful launch.

Last month, the country successfully test-fired Shaheen-1A surface-to-surface ballistic missile.

The test flight was directed at re-validating certain design and technical parameters of the weapon system, ISPR said.

“The missile spanned a range of 900 kilometers and the test flight was aimed at the re-validating of various design and technical parameters of the weapon system including an advanced navigation system,” the statement added.

