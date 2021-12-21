ANL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.84%)
ASC 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.16%)
ASL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.35%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
FCCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.87%)
FFBL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.58%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
GGGL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
GGL 24.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
JSCL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
KAPCO 31.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.38%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.55%)
NETSOL 96.89 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PAEL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
PIBTL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.02%)
POWER 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
PRL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
PTC 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (18.42%)
SNGP 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
TELE 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.36%)
TRG 114.41 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.53%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.66%)
WTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.39%)
BR100 4,573 Increased By 63.6 (1.41%)
BR30 19,112 Increased By 597.5 (3.23%)
KSE100 44,340 Increased By 439.3 (1%)
KSE30 17,487 Increased By 189.2 (1.09%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,878
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,467
36024hr
Sindh
479,326
Punjab
444,216
Balochistan
33,558
Islamabad
108,285
KPK
181,011
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

TAPI pipeline project: Formation of body proposed to expedite process

Naveed Butt 21 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Meredov Rashid Ovezgeldiyevich proposed to establish a committee under the Joint Working Group to expedite the process of early completion of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) pipeline project.

Both the leaders made this proposal, while discussing the TAPI pipeline project in a meeting at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday.

The president said that Pakistan is committed to early completion of the TAPI pipeline project.

Talking to the Turkmen foreign minister, the president highlighted the importance of regional connectivity and economic integration, saying that both the countries should join efforts to boost regional connectivity.

The meeting proposed to establish a committee under the Joint Working Group to expedite the process of early completion of TAPI pipeline.

The president congratulated the visiting dignitary on successful holding of the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of OIC.

He expressed the hope that the Extraordinary Session of the OIC countries would succeed in getting the international support to address the growing crisis in Afghanistan.

He urged the international community to realise the gravity of situation in Afghanistan and support it in this hour of need.

He underlined that Afghanistan should not be further squeezed and the blocked money needed to be released to counter the worsening economic and humanitarian crisis.

The president said that Pakistan attaches utmost significance to its ties with Turkmenistan as the two countries enjoy excellent relations in various fields, besides having unanimity of views on major international and regional fora including the UN, the ECO, and the SCO.

The president recalled his recent visit to Turkmenistan and said that he held very fruitful meetings with the Turkmen president and both sides emphasised the need for early completion of TAPI Gas pipeline project.

The Turkmen foreign minister conveyed to the president the warmest wishes from President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow. He added that the visit of President Dr Arif Alvi to Turkmenistan was a great support for them, which would further boost bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Arif Alvi OIC Afghanistan's situation TAPI pipeline project

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

TAPI pipeline project: Formation of body proposed to expedite process

Pakistan, Russia to develop financial infrastructure

LNG: govt responds to allegations

OIC-CFM session: Qureshi terms setting up of Fund ‘great success’

Omicron panic pummels equities, oil

Cabinet to meet today

ECC takes stock of cotton situation

July-Nov: C/A deficit yawns to $7.1bn

US special envoy meets army chief

IsDB approves $252.5m for two projects

Tarin elected Senator from KP

Read more stories