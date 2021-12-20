Afghan issue could create a difficult situation for world: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said that the issue of Afghanistan could create a difficult situation for the world, including Pakistan, Iran, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. Talking to media at the outset of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Minister’s Conference in Islamabad on Sunday, he said if the situation worsens in Afghanistan, it could create a humanitarian crisis. He said that the situation in Afghanistan cannot be left to Pakistan alone as no economy in the world can bear such a burden.

The Minister said if the international community was not willing to politically recognize the Afghan government it should at least directly spend on education, health and food sectors to avert any crisis. Pakistan, he said had already given Rs 5 billion aids to Afghanistan, but Pakistan could not be left alone in support of Afghanistan as no economy in the world can bear such a burden.

He warned that if the situation further worsened in Afghanistan, a great human tragedy could ensue. The Minster said that Pakistan do not want people to migrate from Afghanistan.

