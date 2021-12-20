Participants of rally urge OIC to pay attention to IIOJK situation

MUZAFFARABAD: A rally was organized under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat, a migrant of Kashmir organization, here on Sunday to appeal to Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) to voice for the independence and right to self-determination of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir people.

According to details, protest rally was held during the important meeting of the Joint Forum of Islamic Countries (OIC) in the Pakistani capital Islamabad. Citizens participated in the rally were chanting Anti-India and pro-freedom slogans, “Go India Go Back, We Want freedom, Wake Up Wake Up, OIC Wakep Up” were the main slogans.

Protesters held banners stated “OIC” to support the just solution to Kashmir issue and marched from Burhan Wani Chowk to Gharipan. Speakers on the occasion said “India is trying to crush the independence movement of 12 million unarmed Kashmiri citizens with the worst cruelty and barbarism.”

“Killings of Kashmiri youth and imprisonment of thousands of unarmed citizens have been observed in the occupied state,” Speakers stated.

The political, social and religious rights of the Kashmiri people were being usurped by Indian armed forces under draconian laws. They maintained that on August 5, 2019 India has turned Jammu and Kashmir into a prison with 900,000 troops by taking unilateral decisions against the will of Kashmiri people.

Speakers appealed to the foreign ministers, dignitaries and delegates of all countries in OIC that they should play their role to stop Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir. They also appealed the OIC to raise the voice to fulfill the promises made to the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

The speakers said that OIC should adopt a joint strategy for the independence and right to self-determination of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali said that OIC must declared the Indian occupation of the internationally recognized disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir as illegal.

Usman Ali Hashim, Human Rights Activists Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Azmat Hayat Kashmiri, Dr Muhammad Manzoor, Hamza Shaheen and Muhammad Aimal Farzam were also present on the occasion.