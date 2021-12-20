PSP holds demo against LG law

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party on Sunday held a protest demonstration against the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Act 2022 here in district Korangi. The demonstration was held outside the Deputy Commissioner office. Chairman PSP Syed Mustafa Kamal asked the state institutions to stop PPP from ‘oppression of Karachiites’ otherwise “neither, I will not stop again tomorrow, nor will listen to you,”

We are loyal to the state, not to the PPP government. PPP is pushing my nation against the wall. We cannot see our children die one by one. If we decide, the rulers will find no place to hide, he said. He alleged that PPP’s Sindh government is a ‘democratic terrorist’; it is making tomorrow’s terrorists today.

Karachi is not an Occupied Kashmir. It runs Pakistan and contributes 70% revenue to the national kitty. We are demanding our due rights from provincial and federal government. We urge the government to hand over the charge of drinking water, garbage collection, hospitals, parks, street lighting system to the elected local government representatives under the law, he said.

“We want powers and resources to be devolved to the grassroots level from the chief minister. We do not accept the local government system of 2013 and 2021. Also, give more powers to Karachi by further amending the law of 2001,” he said.

Today, Bilawal Zardari is disgusted with our statements, because he has a habit of MQM which used to surrender on a phone call from some individual like Rehman Malik, Kamal said. The PPP knows that we are not going to bow down. Today we do not have a councillor but the tyrant rulers are afraid because they know that Mustafa Kamal cannot be put under pressure, he said.

Today, these people are out of their homes and standing under the open sky on the streets of Karachi. PSP owns Pakhtuns of Sohrab Goth, Balochs of Lyari and Sindhis of Korangi. We have nothing to lose, we will fight the oppressors. In the last 13 years, the federation has given Rs 10242 billion to the PPP-led Sindh government but the province is not a place for human beings to live.

This is not the first time that the local government system has been robbed. MQM had been in government with the PPP till 2019. We would not have seen this day today, had the MQM fought the case of Karachi. We were not robbed by thieves but our watchdog. MQM has looted this city along with thieves, he said.

Kamal said, “If PSP had MPAs, they would not walkout like MQM and PTI; they would stage sit-in on the floor of Assembly, but would never allow this bill to pass. The MQM and PTI who secretly get their contracts’ file signed by the Chief Minister in nights would never be able to stand before the CM, courageously, he claimed. President PSP Anis Qaimkhani and other central officials were also present on the occasion.

Kamal further said that PSP has proposed three constitutional amendments, the first amendment is that the powers and departments of the mayor like the prime minister and chief ministers should be written in the constitution, the second amendment is to make PFC mandatory with NFC. The 3rd constitutional amendment is the elections to the Provincial and National Assemblies will not take place unless there is a local elected government. It will not harm anyone but strengthen Pakistan and end terrorism, he said.

