ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,872
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,108
26024hr
Sindh
479,090
Punjab
444,164
Balochistan
33,551
Islamabad
108,259
KPK
180,976
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Sino-Pak animation film ‘Allahyar, Legend of Markhor’ screened in Beijing

APP 20 Dec 2021

BEIJING: Pakistan-China first co-produced animation film ‘Allahyar and the Legend of Markhor’ was screened here at ZYED cinema on Sunday. Pakistan Embassy Beijing in collaboration with Xi’an Bailu Fenghe Productions organized the screening of the film.

The event was a part of the celebratory activities to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries; focusing on people to people and cultural exchanges. Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque said that the movie was a groundbreaking milestone as the first joint animation production of the two countries.

It shared the important message of wildlife and natural resources preservation especially with the young, he added. The ambassador looked forward to both the countries doing more of such successful joint ventures in the future and more Pakistani films and dramas being available for the viewers in China.

In a video message, Director and Producer of the movie, Uzair Zaheer Khan expressed pleasure over screening of his film in China. He thanked the Pakistani and Chinese governments for extending help and support and he especially thanked co-production partners in China who have worked tirelessly to make all this happen.

Uzair Khan hoped that the film would not only provide entertainment but also deliver most important message of wildlife preservation. The movie depicts the story of a young and mischievous boy ‘Allahyar’ and his relationship with animals. Set in the northern regions of Pakistan, ‘Allahyar’ and the Legend of Markhor, aims to send across the message of the preservation of wildlife.

What sets the film apart from other animated movies produced so far is that it comprises of fine quality animation anchoraged in an indigenized story-line and localized characters the likes of Mehru (Markhor) and Chakku (A Snow Leopard). The premier event was widely attended by general public, officials of China Film Co-Production Corporation, Pakistani community, media representatives and diplomats.

Moin ul Haque Sino Pak Pakistani films animation film ‘Allahyar Legend of Markhor’ ZYED cinema Pakistan Embassy Beijing Xi’an Bailu Fenghe Productions

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Sino-Pak animation film ‘Allahyar, Legend of Markhor’ screened in Beijing

Purchase of forex by individuals: SBP fixes $100,000 per person per year maximum limit

FTO orders probe into minimum tax computational formula issue

Fuel Component Adjustment: CPPA-G seeks Rs4.33 hike in Discos’ tariffs for Nov

Warsak Canal system: Centre refuses to release more funds for remodeling

UAE ends cinema censorship, introduces 21+ rating

PM warns of ‘grave consequences’

Afghan govt urged to abide by UN, OIC principles

OIC for immediate, unified action

Manchin gives thumbs down to Biden’s $1.75trn investment bill

EU warns UK against picking Brexit hardliner to replace Frost

Read more stories