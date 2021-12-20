Bykea ride made safer with customers’ life insurance

KARACHI: Considering the high rate of motorbike accidents and the road safety situation in the country, the widely popular ride-hailing service, Bykea, is now offering insurance coverage to all its customers if they meet any unfortunate road accident while using its service.

The insurance offered by Bykea in partnership with the State Life of Pakistan covers hospital charges, injury-treatment charges, and compensates the bereaved families in case of human lives lost.

The Bykea users now have the option to pay a nominal amount on each bike taxi trip to get themselves an insurance cover of Rs 25,000 for hospitalization and injuries. In case, the accident results in a tragic death or causes permanent disability to the user, his/her next of kin will be eligible to receive Rs 400,000 in lieu of the life insurance cover.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021