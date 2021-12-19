ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,872
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,108
26024hr
Sindh
479,090
Punjab
444,164
Balochistan
33,551
Islamabad
108,259
KPK
180,976
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan investigators believe only escape route blocked in fatal clinic fire

Reuters 19 Dec 2021

TOKYO: A Japanese cabinet official said on Sunday that victims of a fire in a clinic that claimed 24 lives last week were blocked from the only escape route, prompting an emergency inspection of similar buildings.

In an act of suspected arson, a man entered a fourth-floor clinic in the western city of Osaka carrying a bag of liquid that caught fire after he set it near a heater and kicked it, according to police.

"Based on the damage, it is thought that the fire broke out near the stairs, which was the only escape route," Internal Affairs Minister Yasushi Kaneko told reporters, citing an ongoing investigation.

Fire departments across Japan have been directed to inspect some 30,000 multi-storey commercial buildings that have only one staircase, he added.

The 61-year-old suspect was a patient of the clinic and is in a critical condition in hospital, public broadcaster NHK said. The man's name has been released and published in Japanese media, an unusual step when there has not yet been an arrest.

The fire is among Japan's deadliest in memory, following an arson attack at an animation studio in Kyoto in 2019 that killed 36 people. A 2001 fire at a building in Tokyo's Kabukicho entertainment district killed 44 people.

Osaka Internal Affairs Minister Yasushi Kaneko Japanese cabinet official

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Japan investigators believe only escape route blocked in fatal clinic fire

18.32pc growth YoY: Cell phones worth $856.73m imported in 5 months: PBS

FBR enumerates reforms awaiting implementation

Supplementary grants: ECC approves Rs64.0876bn for 40pc payment to IPPs

BPRD issues: SBP implements ‘RAS’ for submission of letters, proposals

Power distribution, energy reforms: WB Board approves $195m financing

Power sector reforms stay put: Donor’s insistence on achieving cost recovery big hurdle

Why is FIFA proposing a biennial World Cup?

‘Violation’ of code of conduct: ECP not in the mood to take action against PM, aides?

Two rockets fired at Baghdad's Green Zone

5,000 security personnel deployed

Read more stories