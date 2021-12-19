ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
PIA acquires latest simulator

Recorder Report 19 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has acquired the latest Airbus A320 simulator, which the airline claimed will be the first in the region.

According to the details, simulator training is considered as mandatory for pilots’ training, refresher courses and air safety; however, this was the first simulator obtained by the airline despite having 670 Airbus 320 pilots. As a result, the airline had to pay around $300 per hour for simulator training for each pilot abroad.

The PIA spokesman said that the airline was constructing a simulator complex in Karachi where Boeing 747, Boeing 777 and Airbus 320 simulators would be installed. He said that this simulator had been acquired from a British company ‘L3 Harris’.

CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik said that the simulator would not only benefit PIA but other domestic airlines, as well. He added that the quality of training and air safety would be equal to any developed country after the construction of the simulator complex.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

