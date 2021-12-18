ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,870
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,848
35724hr
Sindh
478,942
Punjab
444,119
Balochistan
33,548
Islamabad
108,240
KPK
180,938
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Root joins elite group with 1,600 Test runs in calendar year

AFP 18 Dec 2021

ADELAIDE: Joe Root became just the fourth player in history to chalk up 1,600 Test runs in a calendar year Saturday -- and the first since 2008 -- but a maiden century in Australia again eluded him.

The England captain has been in brilliant form in 2021, arriving for the Ashes with 1,455 runs from 12 Tests, including six centuries, at an average of 66.13.

But the 30-year-old has never fared well on Australian soil.

He came close to a maiden century in the country in the first Test at Brisbane, making 89, and looked in good nick at the day-night second Test in Adelaide before he edged Cameron Green to Steve Smith at slip to fall for 62.

Root nevertheless wrote another chapter to his incredible season, joining an elite few to make 1,600 Test runs in a calendar year.

Only Pakistan's Mohammad Yousuf (1,788 runs in 2006), West Indian legend Viv Richards (1,710 runs in 1976) and former South African captain Graeme Smith (1,656 in 2008) have made more.

Root is currently on 1,606 with a second innings in Adelaide and then the third Test at Melbourne still to come this year.

The Yorkshireman admitted before leaving for Australia that he had been "desperate" to succeed in a country where he had managed a mere 570 runs, without a hundred, at an average of 38, ahead of the current tour.

"I think I probably wanted it too much, I was too desperate, and it had probably a negative impact on the way I played, I put too much pressure on myself," he said.

Joe Root Mohammad Yousuf Ashes 1600 Test runs

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Root joins elite group with 1,600 Test runs in calendar year

Omicron in Pakistan: Asad Umar urges citizens to get vaccinated

Countries’ poverty not due to lack of resources but leaders’ corruption: PM

Confident OIC meeting will reach consensus on Afghanistan: Qureshi

Taliban govt resumes issuing Afghan passports in Kabul

'IMF programme approval to reduce uncertainty in Pakistan's financial markets'

Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with local spread: WHO

Over 7.2mn bales of cotton reach ginneries, up 44% YoY: PCGA

New web portal for non-filers on the cards

Discontinuation of gas to hit textile exports in a big way

Small hydropower projects unable to arrange financing

Read more stories