ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,870
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,848
35724hr
Sindh
478,942
Punjab
444,119
Balochistan
33,548
Islamabad
108,240
KPK
180,938
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

At least 14 killed, several injured as blast rocks Karachi's Shershah area

  • Bomb disposal squad report says blast happened due to gas filling up in the drainage system underneath the building
BR Web Desk Updated 18 Dec 2021

At least 14 people were killed while several others were injured in a blast near the Shershah Paracha Chowk, Karachi, Aaj News reported on Saturday.

The explosion took place around a drain located underneath a two-storey building that housed offices of a bank among others.

A second explosion also occurred at the site where rescue work was underway later. However, reports suggested there was no harm to life in the second explosion.

In a tweet, Murtaza Wahab, Karachi Administrator and Advisor to Sindh CM said that investigation is going on to ascertain the cause of the blast and necessary treatment is being provided to the injured.

Initial reports indicated the toll could be higher with video footage suggesting severe damage to the building and nearby vehicles.

The two-storey building can be seen severely damaged, and authorities fear people trapped under the debris.

The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) leader and Member of the National Assembly Alamgir Khan's father was also among those killed, PTI's Karachi President Khurram Sher Zaman confirmed later.

Police suspect that accumulation of gases in the drain underneath the building caused the blast. A bomb disposal unit also arrived at the location of the blast.

Earlier, Police and Rangers officials cordoned off the area.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the blast and ordered an immediate inquiry. The CM also extended his condolences to the grieving families.

He also issued instructions to the secretary of health to provide necessary facilities to the injured at the Civil Hospital.

Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani also visited the site and reviewed the rescue operation.

Karachi Karachi blast sher shah chowk

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

At least 14 killed, several injured as blast rocks Karachi's Shershah area

Countries’ poverty not due to lack of resources but leaders’ corruption: PM

Confident OIC meeting will reach consensus on Afghanistan: Qureshi

Taliban govt resumes issuing Afghan passports in Kabul

'IMF programme approval to reduce uncertainty in Pakistan's financial markets'

Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with local spread: WHO

Over 7.2mn bales of cotton reach ginneries, up 44% YoY: PCGA

New web portal for non-filers on the cards

Discontinuation of gas to hit textile exports in a big way

Small hydropower projects unable to arrange financing

Read more stories