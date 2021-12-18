Afghanistan, CARs: FBR allows exporters duty drawback facility

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has permitted duty drawback facility to the exporters to Afghanistan and through Afghanistan to the Central Asian Republics (CARs).

The FBR has issued SRO 1603(I)/2021 to amend the Customs Rules 2001, here on Friday.

Afghanistan, CARs: FBR to allow duty drawback facility to exporters

Presently, the exporter includes a person who exports goods to any country including Export Processing Zones in Pakistan and files duty drawback claims, except for export to Afghanistan and through Afghanistan to the Central Asian Republics.

