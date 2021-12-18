Gold prices grow further

KARACHI: Gold prices on Friday witnessed some further increase on the local market, traders said. The prices of gold grew by Rs750 to Rs125850 per tola and Rs643 to Rs107896 per 10 grams.

Traders cited the precious metal price for $1809 per ounce on the world market. Silver prices stood firm for Rs1460 per tola and Rs1251.71 per 10 grams, traders said.

