Dec 18, 2021
Establishment of ‘CRVS Registration Cell’ announced

Recorder Report 18 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Secretary Local Government Sindh Engineer Syed Najam Ahmad Shah has said that establishment of Civil Rights and Vital Statistics (CRVS) Registration Cell is the new beginning for the people of Sindh. The establishment of this cell after the successful completion of the Digital Birth Registration Project is a reflection of the enlightened and progressive vision of Sindh government.

Speaking at a programme organized by the Sindh Local Government department in which the establishment of CRVS formally announced, he said that after the great success of Digital Birth Registration Programme, the establishment of CRVS by Sindh government is a clear message that provincial government believes in implementing the plan for permanent provision of education, health and employment for all the residents of Sindh.

He said that CRVS will make it easier for all the people of the province to document their important events easily such as births, deaths, marriages and divorces.

Highlighting the details regarding the cell establishment, the secretary said that the benefits of CRVS will not only be transferred to the provincial government as it will also provide assistance at the national level in the policy making process.

Najam Ahmad Shah clarified that like Digital Birth Registration Cell, CRVS is also connected to Nadra’s online database through which real time data can be retrieved without any additions or corrections.

He while lauding the efforts of the Chief Minister Sindh on the successful organization of the CRVS said that initially the project will be implemented in District Central of Karachi and Larkana, and will be implemented in other districts of the province.

