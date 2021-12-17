Gwadar protesters end sit-in

GWADAR: The protesting fishermen in Gwadar on Thursday called off their month-long sit-in after successful talks with the government.

Maulana Hidayatur Rehman, who was leading the protest, announced to end sit-in after an agreement was signed with the provincial government.

The agreement was signed by Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudus Bizenjo and Provincial General Secretary Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman.

Meanwhile, Maulana Hidayatur Rehman’s name, previously added to the Fourth Schedule, was removed from the list. The development comes after federal ministers and Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo had arrived at the protest venue to hold negotiations. Multiple rounds of talks were held after which an agreement was reached between Rehman and the chief minister.