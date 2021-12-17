PPP accuses MQM-P of seeking to create ‘anarchy’, ‘bloodshed’

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani claimed that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) wants to create “anarchy and bloodshed” in Karachi on ethnic and linguistic bases for political gain.

Addressing a news conference, here on Thursday, the minister said that the people of various ethnicities and linguistic groups are living in Karachi and a party wants to fan this issue just for political gambling by making it the base of legislation for Local Government.

He claimed that posters are being displayed at various places in Karachi city to fan the issue. He said that the PPP is a federal-level party and it does not distinguish the people on the bases of ethnicity or linguistics.

He claimed that the MQM has been attempting to do bloodshed in Karachi just for its own political gains but he is pleased that the people of the city are no more lured by this campaign.

The minister claimed that an attempt was being made to cause discord in Karachi on ethnic grounds on the pretext of provincial local government law and system.

He said that the lives of the people have become miserable due to price hike in the country.

He said that the prices of petroleum products, gas, electricity, sugar, wheat, and other commodities have increased during this government. He said that even the farmers could not get fertiliser in the market.

He said that cultivation of crops would be affected, if the farmers do not get fertilisers in time. He said that if the farmers do not get fertiliser, imports of food items will increase further.

He said that the value of dollar has increased as compared to the rupee.

Answering a question, the PPP leader said that the PTI government is increasing the price of electricity to fulfil the conditions of the International Monitory Fund (IMF).

He said that the PTI government should present the agreement made with the IMF in the parliament for discussion. He said that the government is also bringing a mini budget in the Parliament to fulfil the condition of the IMF.

He said that the opposition in Sindh is making noise on the Local Government Act, while the local bodies’ powers have been increased.

He said that now the property tax of the city will also be collected by the local government, which will improve the situation.

He said that the mayor will chair the Karachi Sewerage Board and he also be chairman of Solid Waste Management, while the Karachi Commissioner has been made vice chairman.

The minister said that we handed over 10 departments except health and education to the local governments through the legislation.

He said that the prime minister says that Pakistan is the cheapest country in the world, while it is the third-most expensive country in the world.

Saeed Ghani has said that the two major incidents of the country which took place in December could not be investigated.

He said that separation of East Pakistan took place in December 1971, which was built by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah then on 16th December Army Public School in Peshawar was attacked by terrorists.

“Today is the darkest day in history. We could not find out why Pakistan got split and we have not been able to find out or punish the culprits of the Peshawar tragedy,” he said.

