Covid claims 8 more lives in Sindh, infects 149 others

KARACHI: Eight more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,648, while 149 new cases emerged when 10,327 tests were conducted in Sindh province.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday said that 8 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives, lifting the death toll to 7,648 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

He said that 10,327 samples were tested which detected 149 cases that constituted 1.4 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 6,931,936 tests have been conducted against which 477,610 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.6 percent or 465,839 patients have recovered, including 74 overnight.

The CM said that currently 4,123 patients were under treatment; of them 3,962 were in home isolation, 22 at isolation centres and 139 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 131 patients was stated to be critical, including 10 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 149 new cases, 28 have been detected from Karachi, including 16 from East, 4 each from Korangi and South, 2 from Central, and one each from Malir and West. Hyderabad has 18 new cases, Shaheed Benazirabad 17, Thatta 11, Jamshoro, Tando Muhammad Khan and Matiari 10 each, Mirpurkhas 9, Sujawal 8, Larkana, Tharparkar and Tando Allahyar 4 each, Dadu, Umerkot and Naushero Feroze 3 each, Badin and Sanghar 2 each, Khairpur and Kashmore one each.

