New NAB Chairman: Shehbaz set to send names of candidates

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif is set to forward names of the candidates for new National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman to President Arif Alvi.

Sources in the PML-N claimed that Shehbaz Sharif had finalizes the names after necessary consultation. Delay in providing the names for new NAB chairman post will cause harm to the opposition, the sources said.

On the other hand, Shehbaz Sharif in a tweet said the ongoing protests in Gwadar are a watershed event in the struggle for basic rights guaranteed by the constitution of the country.

The protests represented a new chapter in our country, he said, adding: “Owned and led by the people it is a watershed event in the struggle for the basic rights.” He urged the incumbent government to listen to “the people’s voice” and “address their problems immediately”.

It may be noted that a large number of protestors are staging a sit-in against unnecessary check posts and fishing trawlers in the Gwadar district of Balochistan and are demanding civic amenities and employment opportunities for the local people.

