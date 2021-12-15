ANL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.34%)
ASC 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.64%)
ASL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.84%)
BOP 8.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5%)
FCCL 18.03 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.5%)
FFBL 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.57%)
FFL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.34%)
FNEL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.08%)
GGGL 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.59%)
GGL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (5.04%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.52%)
JSCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.9%)
KAPCO 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.81%)
KEL 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.27%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (7.84%)
MLCF 35.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (5.74%)
NETSOL 90.30 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (5.55%)
PACE 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.19%)
PAEL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.5%)
PIBTL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.86%)
POWER 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.44%)
PRL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.17%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 34.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.13%)
TRG 101.58 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (5.3%)
UNITY 23.98 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (4.72%)
WTL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.56%)
BR100 4,477 Increased By 71.4 (1.62%)
BR30 18,049 Increased By 606.2 (3.48%)
KSE100 43,812 Increased By 564.8 (1.31%)
KSE30 17,273 Increased By 228.4 (1.34%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Local government system: JI chief Siraj steps up criticism of PTI, PML-N, PPP

Recorder Report 15 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has said the claimant of democracy have never paid attention to strengthen the local government system in Pakistan. While addressing party workers at Mansoorah on Tuesday, he said that PTI and the two former ruling parties, were never wanted to devolve power at lower levels “They [PTI, PML-N, PPP want their grip over power and their main objective is to keep the common man away from the decision-making process. They want local government system just for namesake purpose.”

He said the three parties were clubs of feudal lords and capitalists and protector of status quo. “Pakistan needs a powerful local government system. The JI has long been demanding for it.” Sirajul Haq said the LG polls should be held in transparent way without interference of the government and the establishment.

The LG polls, he said, should be held on time and as per schedule like the general elections. He said the presence of powerful LG system was the main source of development which one saw in western countries. The west, he said, strengthened its democracy through the devolution of power.

He said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) introduced the first local government system and later it was further organized in the era of Hazrat Umar (RA), the second caliph.

He said the JI would make full participation in the LG elections, directing the party leaders and workers to make preparations for it. “Go to the people in every nook and corner and inform them about the manifesto of the JI,” he advised the participants of the meeting, saying the objective of the JI was to transform Pakistan into Islamic welfare state in true sense.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPP PTI PMLN Sirajul Haq local government system

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Local government system: JI chief Siraj steps up criticism of PTI, PML-N, PPP

Policy rate now soars to 9.75pc

MoC opposes hike in duties on imported vehicles

ADB forecasts higher inflation

FBR reviews draft bill on withdrawal of ST exemptions

EAG suggests drastic change in tariff regime

Petroleum sector: SBP amends forex manual for remittance process

Sacked employees: Restoration for a specific period violation of constitution: SC

Bilawal makes pitch for investment in Sindh

New policy on sugar ‘reforms’ presented to cabinet

Soldier martyred at Iran border

Read more stories