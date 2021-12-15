Local government system: JI chief Siraj steps up criticism of PTI, PML-N, PPP

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has said the claimant of democracy have never paid attention to strengthen the local government system in Pakistan. While addressing party workers at Mansoorah on Tuesday, he said that PTI and the two former ruling parties, were never wanted to devolve power at lower levels “They [PTI, PML-N, PPP want their grip over power and their main objective is to keep the common man away from the decision-making process. They want local government system just for namesake purpose.”

He said the three parties were clubs of feudal lords and capitalists and protector of status quo. “Pakistan needs a powerful local government system. The JI has long been demanding for it.” Sirajul Haq said the LG polls should be held in transparent way without interference of the government and the establishment.

The LG polls, he said, should be held on time and as per schedule like the general elections. He said the presence of powerful LG system was the main source of development which one saw in western countries. The west, he said, strengthened its democracy through the devolution of power.

He said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) introduced the first local government system and later it was further organized in the era of Hazrat Umar (RA), the second caliph.

He said the JI would make full participation in the LG elections, directing the party leaders and workers to make preparations for it. “Go to the people in every nook and corner and inform them about the manifesto of the JI,” he advised the participants of the meeting, saying the objective of the JI was to transform Pakistan into Islamic welfare state in true sense.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021