PPP concerned at withholding of provinces’ funds

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples’ Party expressed serious concern over holding funds of development projects of the provinces by the federal government and termed it an unconstitutional act.

PPP Vice President and Senator Sherry Rehman in her tweet said the decision of the federal government to stop providing funds for the development projects of the provinces was unconstitutional and extremely worrying. She said the federal government was responsible for the lack of resources.

Rehman said the federal government wanted to abdicate its Constitutional responsibility by shifting its financial burden to the provinces. She the federation had to play its part in the provincial development projects in accordance with the constitution.

It has been proved that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in power in Islamabad cannot go along with the provinces. She said the responsibility of the federal government was not only Islamabad, but the whole country.

