Cold, dry weather likely

KARACHI: Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country in the next 24 hours, the Met Office said on Tuesday. A light rain with snowfall is likely in upper Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and its adjoining hilly areas. Smog is likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab during night and morning hours. Cloudy weather is expected in upper parts of the country.

“A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and may persist during next 24 hours,” the Met said.

In the past 24 hours cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country and very cold in upper areas. The day’s minimum temperature was recorded in Ziarat -10, Leh -8, Gupis -7, Kalat and Skardu -6, each, Kalam -5, Chitral, Hunza and Astore -4, each, Gilgit, Rawalakot, Baramulla and Srinagar -3.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021