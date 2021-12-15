ANL 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.63%)
ASC 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
ASL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.14%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.33%)
FFBL 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.57%)
FFL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.12%)
FNEL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.74%)
GGGL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.19%)
GGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.83%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.34%)
JSCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.9%)
KAPCO 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.87%)
KEL 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.27%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (7.84%)
MLCF 35.71 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.03%)
NETSOL 90.55 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (5.84%)
PACE 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (6.34%)
PAEL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4%)
PIBTL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.86%)
POWER 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.28%)
PRL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5%)
PTC 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.26%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 34.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.22%)
TRG 101.40 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (5.11%)
UNITY 24.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.24%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.89%)
BR100 4,473 Increased By 67.7 (1.54%)
BR30 18,062 Increased By 618.6 (3.55%)
KSE100 43,755 Increased By 508.4 (1.18%)
KSE30 17,241 Increased By 196.8 (1.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Pakistan

Cold, dry weather likely

Recorder Report 15 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country in the next 24 hours, the Met Office said on Tuesday. A light rain with snowfall is likely in upper Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and its adjoining hilly areas. Smog is likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab during night and morning hours. Cloudy weather is expected in upper parts of the country.

“A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and may persist during next 24 hours,” the Met said.

In the past 24 hours cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country and very cold in upper areas. The day’s minimum temperature was recorded in Ziarat -10, Leh -8, Gupis -7, Kalat and Skardu -6, each, Kalam -5, Chitral, Hunza and Astore -4, each, Gilgit, Rawalakot, Baramulla and Srinagar -3.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

