Afghanistan to host Pakistan for three ODIs in early 2023

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) will host Pakistan for a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series early in 2023, according to a Future Tour Programmes (FTP) schedule announced by the ACB.

The Afghan cricket board released their FTP for 2022-23 on Monday. According to the plan, Afghanistan will host the Pakistan cricket team for three ODIs in February-March 2023. The exact dates for the series will be confirmed later.

The series was supposed to take place in September 2021 but was postponed due to the unavailability of venues and the hectic schedules of both cricket teams ahead of the T20 World Cup.

"PCB has accepted Afghanistan Cricket Board's (ACB) request to postpone next month’s ODI series due to players’ mental health issues, disruption in flight operations in Kabul, lack of broadcast facilities, and increased Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had said in a press release.

ODI series between Pakistan and Afghanistan postponed until 2022

After consultation, both cricket boards had agreed to reschedule the series late in 2022 or in early 2023.

As per the FTP, Afghanistan will play a total of 37 ODIs, 12 T20Is, and three Tests in this period. They won't play any of the Test matches on their home soil. Their two Test matches are scheduled in Zimbabwe and the third one is in Ireland.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan will also tour India in March 2022 for three ODIs while they will host Australia for three T20Is in May-June 2022. All their home series are likely to take place either in the UAE or India.

