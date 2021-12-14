ANL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.25%)
ASC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.83%)
ASL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.98%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
BYCO 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.01%)
FCCL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.47%)
FFBL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.04%)
FFL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.39%)
FNEL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (13.35%)
GGGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.88%)
GGL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (6.4%)
HUMNL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.96%)
JSCL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.87%)
KAPCO 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.28%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
MDTL 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.25%)
NETSOL 85.55 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (7.75%)
PACE 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.83%)
PAEL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.84%)
PIBTL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
POWER 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (6.1%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-6.03%)
TELE 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.72%)
TRG 96.47 Increased By ▲ 7.20 (8.07%)
UNITY 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.26%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.88%)
BR100 4,406 Increased By 69.2 (1.59%)
BR30 17,443 Increased By 691.1 (4.13%)
KSE100 43,266 Increased By 389.4 (0.91%)
KSE30 17,049 Increased By 369.4 (2.21%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,839
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,543
25024hr
Sindh
478,173
Punjab
443,937
Balochistan
33,536
Islamabad
108,146
KPK
180,710
Japanese shares fall as Omicron spreads, Fed decision looms

Reuters 14 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares ended lower as cautious investors refrained from placing big bets ahead of meetings by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks, while the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant also dented risk appetite globally.

The Nikkei closed 0.73% lower at 28,432.64, while the broader Topix gave up early gains to end 0.22% weaker at 1,973.81.

"Caution grew among investors as lesser time remained until they hear the outcome of the FOMC meeting, which could set a path for accelerated tapering and rate increase," said Kentaro Hayashi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee.

"Monetary tightening brings headwinds for the stock market."

The US Fed on Wednesday is expected to signal a faster wind-down of asset purchases, while the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan will also meet to discuss normalizing their own monetary policies.

Wider Asian equities also declined after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of a "tidal wave" of new Omicron cases, and the World Health Organization said it poses a "very high" global risk.

Index heavyweights declined, with Uniqlo clothing shop owner Fast Retailing losing 2.72%. Chip-related Tokyo Electron fell 1.83% and air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries slipped 1.24%.

Travel-related stocks took a hit after news that the fast-spreading Omicron variant accounted for around 40% of infections in London and at least one death in the United Kingdom.

Airlines and railways led declines in the Japanese bourse's 33 industry sub-indexes, with ANA Holdings losing 1.97%, Japan Airlines falling 2.82% and Central Japan Railway slipping 1.38%.

The insurance sector, up 1.57%, was the best performer, followed by drugmakers, which rose 0.97%.

Auto and parts makers also gained, with Toyota Motor rebounding from previous session's losses with a 2.15% climb and Honda Motor advancing 0.6%.

Japanese shares

