ANL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.02%)
ASC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.13%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.5%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
BYCO 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.36%)
FCCL 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.88%)
FFBL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
FFL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.25%)
FNEL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.36%)
GGGL 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.55%)
GGL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 5.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.82%)
KAPCO 30.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
KEL 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.97%)
MDTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4%)
MLCF 32.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.72%)
NETSOL 82.43 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (3.82%)
PACE 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.93%)
PAEL 19.68 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.18%)
PIBTL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
POWER 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
PRL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.45%)
PTC 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 36.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
TRG 94.80 Increased By ▲ 5.53 (6.19%)
UNITY 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.48%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.35%)
BR100 4,371 Increased By 34.1 (0.79%)
BR30 17,155 Increased By 402.8 (2.4%)
KSE100 42,993 Increased By 116.7 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,961 Increased By 281.1 (1.69%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,839
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,543
25024hr
Sindh
478,173
Punjab
443,937
Balochistan
33,536
Islamabad
108,146
KPK
180,710
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia

Reuters 14 Dec 2021

SYDNEY: US drugmaker Moderna Inc will produce millions of mRNA vaccines a year in Australia after agreeing to set up one of its largest manufacturing facilities outside the United States and Europe.

The deal, a second such commitment in Asia Pacific by a western mRNA vaccine developer, underscores efforts by governments around the world to build up local production and prepare for future pandemic threats after limited early access to shots led to slow COVID-19 vaccine rollouts.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the plant in Victoria state was expected to produce up to 100 million mRNA vaccine doses every year when it begins operations in 2024.

"By advancing with this new partnership, we are building ... our sovereign capability to manufacture these vaccines here in

Moderna CEO warns Covid-19 shots less effective against Omicron, markets tumble

Australia," Morrison told reporters in Melbourne.

Morrison did not specify the financial details of the agreement but Australian media reported the deal could be worth about A$2 billion ($1.43 billion).

Moderna said in October it planned to invest up to $500 million to build a factory in Africa to make up to 500 million doses of mRNA vaccines each year, including its COVID-19 shot.

COVID-19 vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer /BioNTech use mRNA - messenger ribonucleic acid - technology that teaches cells how to make a protein that triggers an immune response. The technology can also be used to manufacture vaccines for other respiratory illnesses and seasonal flu.

BioNtech announced a plan in May to set up a new factory in Singapore that will have an estimated annual capacity of several hundred million doses of its mRNA vaccines once it is operational in 2023.

South Korea, which has a deal with Moderna to provide bottling work for the US firm's COVID-19 vaccine, is also seeking to attract mRNA vaccine makers to start local production.

The announcement by Moderna was made as Australia's New South Wales state, home to Sydney, reported its biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases since a nearly four-month lockdown ended in early October.

Despite the surge in new infections, officials said a planned easing of restrictions in Sydney from Wednesday will proceed as they urged people to get their booster shots to ward off the Omicron threat.

Australia has inoculated nearly 90% of its population above 16 with two doses and shortened the wait time for a booster shot after the emergence of the Omicron cases.

The country has recorded about 232,700 cases and 2,113 deaths since the pandemic began.

Moderna Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison mRNA vaccines

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia

MPS today

Dollar near one-week high amid hawkish Fed hopes, Omicron fears

Punjab: PM launches ‘Sehat Card’ scheme

Fed, ECB grapple with inflation and Omicron

No national security sans inclusive growth: PM

State-owned institutions can’t do real estate business: IHC

Jul-Nov remittances post 10pc growth YoY

Asaan Mobile Account unveiled

New tax regime for SMEs on the cards

COAS briefed about security situation in Sindh

Read more stories