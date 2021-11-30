ANL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.32%)
ASL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.42%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.14%)
BYCO 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.92%)
FCCL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.87%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
FNEL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGGL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.95%)
GGL 32.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.25%)
JSCL 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 33.25 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (5.89%)
KEL 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (6.86%)
NETSOL 102.16 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (3.72%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.29%)
PAEL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
POWER 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.65%)
PRL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.68%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.25%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.68%)
TELE 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.04%)
TRG 90.51 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (4.21%)
UNITY 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
WTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
BR100 4,642 Decreased By ▼ -17.89 (-0.38%)
BR30 18,706 Decreased By ▼ -98.58 (-0.52%)
KSE100 45,275 Decreased By ▼ -55.44 (-0.12%)
KSE30 17,537 Decreased By ▼ -13.52 (-0.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,728
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,840
47524hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
475,616
Punjab
443,094
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,689
KPK
179,995
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Moderna CEO warns Covid-19 shots less effective against Omicron, markets tumble

Reuters Updated 30 Nov 2021

HONG KONG/SYDNEY: Drugmaker Moderna set off fresh alarm bells in financial markets on Tuesday as the firm's chief warned that COVID-19 vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the Omicron variant as they have been against the Delta version.

Crude oil futures shed more than a dollar, the Australian currency hit a year low, and Nikkei gave up its gains as Stéphane Bancel's comments spurred fears that vaccine resistance could lead to more sickness and hospitalisations, prolonging the pandemic.

"There is no world, I think, where (the effectiveness) is the same level?.?.?. we had with Delta," Moderna CEO Bancel told the Financial Times in an interview.

"I think it's going to be a material drop. I just don't know how much because we need to wait for the data. But all the scientists I've talked to are like 'this is not going to be good'," Bancel said.

Omicron - which the World Health Organization (WHO) said carries a "very high" risk of infection surges - has triggered global alarm, with border closures casting a shadow over a nascent economic recovery from a two-year pandemic.

News of its emergence wiped roughly $2 trillion off the value of global stocks on Friday, although some calm was restored this week as investors waited for more data on the characteristics of Omicron.

Remarks by President Joe Biden that the United States would not reinstate lockdowns had also helped soothe markets before comments from the Moderna chief spooked investors.

Biden has called for wider vaccination, while the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged everyone aged 18 years and older to get a booster shot. Britain too has expanded its COVID-19 booster programme amid Omicron fears.

Hong kong expands curbs

Fear of the new variant has prompted countries around the world to move quickly to tighten border controls to prevent a recurrence of last year's strict lockdowns and steep economic downturns.

Hong Kong authorities have expanded a ban on entry for non-residents from several countries. It said non-residents from Angola, Ethiopia, Nigeria and Zambia would not be allowed to enter as of Nov. 30.

Additionally, non-residents who have been to Austria, Australia, Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Israel and Italy in the past 21 days would not be allowed to enter the city from Dec. 2, it added.

Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna making $1,000 profit every second: analysis

The global financial hub, among the last places pursuing a zero-COVID strategy, has already banned non-residents arriving from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

In Australia, five travellers tested positive for Omicron. They are vaccinated and in quarantine, officials said, adding they are asymptomatic or display very mild symptoms.

Singapore's health ministry said two travellers from Johannesburg who tested positive for the variant in Sydney had transited through its Changi airport.

Australian authorities have also identified a sixth traveller who was most likely infected with the variant and had spent time in the community.

Canberra delayed on Monday the reopening of the nation's borders for international students and skilled migrants, less than 36 hours before they were due to be allowed back in.

"We're doing this out of an abundance of caution but our overwhelming view is that whilst (Omicron) is an emerging variant, it is a manageable variant," Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt told a media conference.

Curbs and concerns

First reported on Nov. 24 from South Africa, Omicron has since spread to over a dozen countries.

The WHO has urged countries to use a "risk-based approach to adjust international travel measures".

The global curbs have, however, triggered concerns about vaccine inequality.

India, home to the world's largest vaccine maker, has approved supplies of COVID-19 vaccines to many African countries and said it stands ready to "expeditiously" send more. China too has pledged 1 billion doses to the continent.

Moderna

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Moderna CEO warns Covid-19 shots less effective against Omicron, markets tumble

Cabinet meets today with heavy political, economic agenda

Pentagon orders new probe into Syria airstrike investigated by NYT

Tarin likely to become Senator on Dec 20th

Probe into adulteration, money laundering: FIA mulling lodging FIRs against 7 OMCs

Sustainability main focus of textile seminar at Pakistan Pavilion

Ali misses second ton as Pakistan win 1st Bangladesh Test

Bidders show no interest in tendering process due to PKR slide: Power cos facing equipment shortage

Hesco CEO sacked for violation of govt policy, NA panel told

World Bank works to redirect frozen funds to Afghanistan for humanitarian aid only

Read more stories