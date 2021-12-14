Brent oil neutral in $73.50-$75.20 range

SINGAPORE: Brent oil looks neutral in a range of $73.50 to $75.20 per barrel, and an escape could suggest a direction.

The contract failed twice to break a resistance at $76.62.

The failure suggests the formation of a flat pattern or a double-top.

The former will be followed by a strong rise upon its completion while the latter a deep fall.

A break below $73.50 will confirm the double-top and a target of $70.87.

A break above $75.20 will open the way towards $76.62. On the daily chart, oil is struggling around a pivotal level of $73.50.

A further development of the chart is needed to evaluate the following direction.

It is clear that an upward wave B is unfolding. However, it is unclear how far this wave could travel. A break below $73.50 could open the way towards $68.43-$70.75 range.

