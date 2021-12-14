ANL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.63%)
ASC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.13%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.5%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
BYCO 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.36%)
FCCL 17.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.94%)
FFBL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
FFL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.25%)
FNEL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.36%)
GGGL 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.73%)
GGL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.21%)
HUMNL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
JSCL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.82%)
KAPCO 30.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
MDTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4%)
MLCF 32.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.88%)
NETSOL 82.15 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.46%)
PACE 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.93%)
PAEL 19.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
POWER 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
PRL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.45%)
PTC 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 36.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
TELE 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TRG 94.50 Increased By ▲ 5.23 (5.86%)
UNITY 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.25%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.76%)
BR100 4,369 Increased By 32.8 (0.76%)
BR30 17,137 Increased By 384.9 (2.3%)
KSE100 42,990 Increased By 113.3 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,958 Increased By 278.9 (1.67%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,839
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,543
25024hr
Sindh
478,173
Punjab
443,937
Balochistan
33,536
Islamabad
108,146
KPK
180,710
Brent oil neutral in $73.50-$75.20 range

Reuters 14 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil looks neutral in a range of $73.50 to $75.20 per barrel, and an escape could suggest a direction.

The contract failed twice to break a resistance at $76.62.

The failure suggests the formation of a flat pattern or a double-top.

The former will be followed by a strong rise upon its completion while the latter a deep fall.

A break below $73.50 will confirm the double-top and a target of $70.87.

A break above $75.20 will open the way towards $76.62. On the daily chart, oil is struggling around a pivotal level of $73.50.

A further development of the chart is needed to evaluate the following direction.

It is clear that an upward wave B is unfolding. However, it is unclear how far this wave could travel. A break below $73.50 could open the way towards $68.43-$70.75 range.

Brent oil

