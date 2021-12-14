ADB approves $200m loan for uplifting irrigation in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $200 million loan for the development of an irrigation system in Punjab province that will help increase agricultural productivity and enhance food security. The project loan, which is denominated in Japanese Yen, will finance the construction of the second branch or Choubara system of the Greater Thal Canal irrigation scheme.

The scheme will provide reliable irrigation water supply to 704,000 hectares of land in Bhakkar, Jhang, Khushab, Layyah, and Muzaffargarh districts, making them more agriculturally productive. The Government of Pakistan had earlier constructed the Main Canal and the first branch or Mankera system.

“Given Pakistan’s vulnerability to the impacts of climate change, it is essential to build irrigation infrastructure for climate-resilient and sustainable agriculture,” said the ADB Director General for Central and West Asia, Yevgeniy Zhukov. “ADB’s support will help boost the supply of local produce and promote food security, while increasing economic growth.”

Punjab is the main source of food production for Pakistan’s growing population, producing a significant portion of the country’s wheat, rice, sugarcane, and maize. Because of Pakistan’s semi-arid climate, agricultural production is highly dependent on irrigation. Yet, irrigation efficiency remains low due to water shortages, land degradation, and mismanagement of water resources.

ADB will help construct the Choubara branch system comprising a 72-kilometer branch canal, 11 secondary canals totalling 251 kilometres, and 11 tertiary canals totalling 127 kilometres.

The ADB will also help develop on-farm agricultural command areas, pilot water conservation technologies such as land levelling and high efficiency irrigation systems and help to train farmers in water management and climate-resilient agricultural practices.

