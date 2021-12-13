ANL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-9.7%)
ASC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
ASL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.71%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
BYCO 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
FCCL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.13%)
FFBL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
FFL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-8.35%)
FNEL 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.23%)
GGGL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-6.93%)
GGL 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-7.27%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
JSCL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.84%)
KAPCO 30.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.49%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
MDTL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.52%)
MLCF 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.73%)
NETSOL 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.85 (-9%)
PACE 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-12.2%)
PAEL 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.73%)
PIBTL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
POWER 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
PTC 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-8.47%)
SNGP 36.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.54%)
TELE 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-8.43%)
TRG 89.27 Decreased By ▼ -7.93 (-8.16%)
UNITY 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-11.92%)
BR100 4,337 Decreased By -76.6 (-1.73%)
BR30 16,752 Decreased By -596.7 (-3.44%)
KSE100 42,876 Decreased By -519.4 (-1.2%)
KSE30 16,679 Decreased By -221.3 (-1.31%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Top military official killed in fight for Yemen's Marib

AFP 13 Dec 2021

DUBAI: A senior Yemeni military commander was among 28 troops killed in fighting between government forces and Huthi rebels for the strategic city of Marib, defence ministry sources said Monday.

"Nasser al-Zubiani, head of the government forces' military operations, was killed along with 27 other soldiers during clashes with the Huthis in the past 24 hours south of Marib," on source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

A second source confirmed Zubiani's killing and the death toll.

Government forces and the Iran-backed Huthi rebels have been locked for months in a fierce battle for Marib, the government's last stronghold and capital of the northern oil-rich province of the same name.

Fighting has escalated in recent weeks with thousands killed from both sides as a Saudi-led military coalition backing the government ramps air strikes on the rebels.

The rebels began a major push to seize Marib city in February and, after a lull, they renewed their offensive in September.

The Saudi-led coalition has been reporting high death tolls in almost daily strikes against the Huthis since October.

Yemen's grinding conflict, which erupted in 2014, has displaced millions, and more than 80 percent of the population of around 30 million require humanitarian assistance.

A UN Development Programme report last month said the war will have claimed 377,000 lives by the end of the year through both direct and indirect impacts.

Nearly 60 percent of deaths will have been caused by consequences such as lack of safe water, hunger and disease, it said, suggesting that fighting will have directly killed over 150,000 people.

Marib Yemeni military commander Nasser al Zubiani

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Top military official killed in fight for Yemen's Marib

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee hits new low, nears 178

Cannot have national security until there is inclusive growth: PM

IHC defers indictment of Rana Shamim till Dec 20

ADB approves $200mn loan for Punjab’s irrigation system development

Omicron poses ‘very high’ global risk but data on severity limited: WHO

PM takes note of fishermen’s lingering woes

Pakistani aviation authority hopes to resume licensing in February

SBP to launch Asaan Mobile Account today

Tarin to hold meeting with SME policy stakeholders today

New Gwadar airport approved at 550pc higher cost

Read more stories