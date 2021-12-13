ANL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.32%)
ASC 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
ASL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
BYCO 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
FCCL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.19%)
FFBL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.1%)
FFL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-5.64%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
GGGL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.28%)
GGL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-6.39%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
JSCL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
KAPCO 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
KEL 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.91%)
MDTL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.02%)
MLCF 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.4%)
NETSOL 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.25 (-6.02%)
PACE 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-7.43%)
PAEL 19.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
POWER 6.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.92%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
SNGP 36.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.16%)
TRG 94.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.52%)
UNITY 21.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-8.81%)
BR100 4,391 Decreased By -22.3 (-0.5%)
BR30 17,142 Decreased By -206.8 (-1.19%)
KSE100 43,184 Decreased By -211.8 (-0.49%)
KSE30 16,838 Decreased By -63.2 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks close higher after US rallies

AFP 13 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday as investors took heart from US rallies and digested the Bank of Japan's key business confidence survey.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index advanced 0.71 percent, or 202.72 points, to end at 28,640.49, while the broader Topix index added 0.13 percent, or 2.65 points, to 1,978.13.

According to the Bank of Japan's latest quarterly Tankan business survey, major manufacturers remain cautious about the economy's trajectory.

The survey, released 10 minutes before the opening bell, showed business sentiment in Japan was flat for the quarter as pandemic concerns lingered.

While rallies on Wall Street supported Japanese shares, some investors took a wait-and-see approach ahead of the US Federal Reserve's meeting later this week, Okasan Online Securities said.

The dollar fetched 113.52 yen in Asian trade, against 113.37 yen in New York on Friday.

In Tokyo trading, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing jumped 2.58 percent to 69,760 yen while SoftBank Group rose 0.96 percent to 5,571 yen.

Toyota dropped 2.43 percent to 2,002 yen after reports said it would halt some output at four factories in Japan due to a parts shortage. The automaker meanwhile announced a briefing on its EV battery strategy on Tuesday.

Honda slid 0.62 percent to 3,207 yen despite an upwards revision of its shares by a Japanese brokerage.

Nissan was up 0.76 percent at 550.6 yen.

Online brokerage SBI Holdings fell 0.40 percent to 2,986 yen, while Shinsei Bank gained 2.51 percent to 1,917 yen after the pair said in separate statements that SBI had obtained enough shares in its tender offer to give it effective control of Shinsei.

Tokyo stocks closed

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks close higher after US rallies

IHC defers indictment of Rana Shamim till Dec 20

ADB approves $200mn loan for Punjab’s irrigation system development

PM takes note of fishermen’s lingering woes

SBP to launch Asaan Mobile Account today

Tarin to hold meeting with SME policy stakeholders today

New Gwadar airport approved at 550pc higher cost

Pakistan-Saudi Arabia joint military exercise begins

Saudi Arabia expects 2022 budget surplus after years of deficit

17pc ST on cell phones valuing above $200 on the cards

Kabul passport office head urges patience as anxious crowds keep gathering

Read more stories