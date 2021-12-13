ANL 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.27%)
Dec 13, 2021
Six HBL PSL franchises finalise their squads

Muhammad Saleem 13 Dec 2021

LAHORE: The six HBL Pakistan Super League franchises on Sunday finalised their squads in quest to lift the glittering trophy at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 27th March.

Defending champions Multan Sultans selected Australia’s Tim David, who was previously with Lahore Qalandars, in the Platinum Category, while their other notable picks included West Indian duo of Odean Smith and Rovman Powell, and Pakistan trio of Anwar Ali, Imran Khan Snr and Rumman Raees.

These players will join Imran Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani and Sohaib Maqsood who were retained earlier in the week for the seventh edition of the tournament that will be played in Karachi from 27th January to 7th February and 10-27 February in Lahore.

England all-rounder Chris Jordan has returned to Karachi Kings in the Platinum Category after missing the 2021 campaign. The side also opted for England’s Lewis Gregory and Tom Abell, as well as Pakistan U19 captain Qasim Akram.

These players will join Aamir Yamin, Babar Azam, Imad Wasim, Joe Clarke, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Nabi and Sharjeel Khan were retained by the Kings on Friday.

Lahore Qalandars included Pakistan’s flamboyant batter Fakhar Zaman for the sixth successive year in Platinum Category, while also picking Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam (both Pakistan) and England’s pair of Harry Brook, Phil Salt. They will be in greens alongside Ahmed Daniyal, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar and Zeeshan Ashraf. These players were retained by the franchisee on Friday.

Islamabad United have kept faith in Colin Munro of New Zealand in the Platinum Category and also picked Danish Aziz, Marchant de Lange, Reece Topley and Zafar Gohar. They will join Asif Ali, Alex Hales, Azam Khan, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Paul Stirling and Shadab Khan.

Explosive Afghanistan opener Hazratullah Zarzai and swashbuckling England opener Jason Roy were picked up by Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators, respectively. 2017 champions Zalmi also picked fast bowler Arshad Iqbal, wicketkeeper/batter Kamran Akmal and wrist-spinner Usman Qadir, while 2019 winners Gladiators also scooped Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq, Quetta-born Pakistan U19 batter Abdul Wahid Bangalzai and seasoned white-ball players Sohail Tanvir and Umar Akmal.

