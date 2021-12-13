Sharif brothers ‘polluted’ national politics: SACM

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) and Spokesman Punjab government Hasaan Khawar has said Sharif family and its cronies are the biggest mafias in Pakistan as they are involved in the politics of money laundering, receiving kickbacks and horse-trading. Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif are the ring leader of this mafia.

He said they have mercilessly looted the national resources and gave benefit to the Sharif Family. Now Sharif Family and its spokespersons are making hullabaloo over indiscriminate accountability. The Sharif brothers polluted the national politics and used their offices to fill their coffers.

The Sharif Family has become a billionaire within a few years. He said that stories of their corruption are linked with their power. Their name will be written in the golden words, whenever money laundering or kickbacks will be mentioned.

He said Maryam Aurangzeb should answer the Sharif family’s money laundering instead of covering up their sins. Making hue and cry is the old tactic of Sharif Family and its spokespersons. They have no more roles in Pakistani politics, he concluded.

