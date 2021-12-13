ANL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.25%)
ASC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.19%)
ASL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.61%)
FCCL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.13%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.22%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.39%)
FNEL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
GGGL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 23.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.67%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
JSCL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
KAPCO 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
MDTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.06%)
MLCF 31.34 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.59%)
NETSOL 84.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.92%)
PACE 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PAEL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
POWER 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
PTC 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.24%)
SNGP 36.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.41%)
TELE 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.11%)
TRG 96.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.18%)
UNITY 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.25%)
BR100 4,395 Decreased By -18.5 (-0.42%)
BR30 17,144 Decreased By -205.1 (-1.18%)
KSE100 43,249 Decreased By -146.9 (-0.34%)
KSE30 16,836 Decreased By -64.7 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Pakistan

Sharif brothers ‘polluted’ national politics: SACM

Recorder Report 13 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) and Spokesman Punjab government Hasaan Khawar has said Sharif family and its cronies are the biggest mafias in Pakistan as they are involved in the politics of money laundering, receiving kickbacks and horse-trading. Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif are the ring leader of this mafia.

He said they have mercilessly looted the national resources and gave benefit to the Sharif Family. Now Sharif Family and its spokespersons are making hullabaloo over indiscriminate accountability. The Sharif brothers polluted the national politics and used their offices to fill their coffers.

The Sharif Family has become a billionaire within a few years. He said that stories of their corruption are linked with their power. Their name will be written in the golden words, whenever money laundering or kickbacks will be mentioned.

He said Maryam Aurangzeb should answer the Sharif family’s money laundering instead of covering up their sins. Making hue and cry is the old tactic of Sharif Family and its spokespersons. They have no more roles in Pakistani politics, he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shehbaz Sharif Nawaz Sharif SACM Sharif brothers Hasaan Khawar

