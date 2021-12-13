Violation of kite flying act: Punjab police arrest 17,882 suspects in 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab police claimed on Sunday that police teams from across Punjab arrested a total of 17,882 suspects for violating the kite flying act and seized 1384385 kites and 64314 strings from their possession during the current year.

According to a police spokesperson, Punjab IGP Rao Sardar had directed all the regional and district police officers to intensify their crackdown on kite flyers and sellers to prevent people from being killed or injured. He said the IG had passed a clear cut direction that if any citizen was injured due to kite string in any area then the concerned field officer as well as supervisory officer would be held accountable.

The spokesperson said the Punjab police during the current year registered a total of 17,053 FIRs after taking into custody 17,882 suspects for violating the kite flying act.

Giving breakdown of the actions, he said 10,387 cases were registered in Lahore and 10,500 accused were arrested while 118,025 kites and 18,382 strings were recovered from their possession. In Sheikhupura region, 320 cases were registered, 391 accused were arrested while 23754 kites and 1085 strings were recovered.

Similarly, in Gujranwala region, 1768 cases were registered, 1923 accused were arrested while 169765 kites and 6061 strings were recovered. 1058 cases were registered in Rawalpindi, 1404 accused were arrested while 188104 kites and 5681 strings were recovered. In Sargodha, 138 cases were registered, 147 accused were arrested while 44960 kites and 2984 strings were recovered. In Faisalabad, 2,460 cases were registered, 2492 accused were arrested while 643,859 kites and 21,464 strings were recovered.

In Multan, 668 cases were registered, 674 accused were arrested while 78,369 kites and 2449 strings were recovered. In Sahiwal region, 199 cases were registered, 234 accused were arrested while 109201 kites and 5259 strings were recovered. In DG Khan, 13 cases were registered, 15 accused were arrested while 3479 kites and 539 strings were recovered. In Bahawalpur, 42 cases were registered, 42 accused were arrested while 4869 kites and 410 strings were recovered.

