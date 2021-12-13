Two POs killed in police encounter

PESHAWAR: Two proclaimed offenders (POs) have been killed in an encounter with police here Sunday in the jurisdiction of Police Station Pishtakhara. According to police officials, the killed proclaimed offenders Sherzai and Sherkai were Afghan nationals and wanted to police in connection with 13 incidents of murders, attempted murders and other heinous crimes.

On a tip regarding the presence of the accused, the police first conducted raids in the jurisdiction of Police Station Nasir Bagh wherein a police constable was also injured due to the firing of the accused.

The accused succeeded in escape from the Nasir Bagh locality and took refuge in a graveyard at Tajabad in the jurisdiction of Police Station Pishtakhara. A team of the police reached the graveyard and come under firing from the accused. In retaliatory firing of police both accused were killed. The police took into possession two pistols and a motorcycle used in various crimes.

According to Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Abbas Ahsan, the killed POs were notorious extortionists and murders/attempted murders was their hobby have even not forgiven their close relatives. He vowed zero tolerance for any criminal activity including extortion and added that an organized crackdown on extortionists will continue in the district.

