Labour welfare: KP minister heaps praise on FF Steel

PESHAWAR: FF Steel playing vital role in labour welfare and become a leading company to ensure 100% compliance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Security Act 2021. The efforts made by FF Steel Management in this regard are highly commendable.

This was stated by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour, Culture, Human Rights and Parliamentary affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shaukat Ali Yousafzai at a new enrolment ceremony at FF Steel Head office Hayatabad Industrial Estate Peshawar.

Shaukat Yousafzai mentioned that industrialization process will yield results only with labour welfare and management with new innovations. He appreciated FF Steel’s new initiatives taken in the field of Industrial relations, expansion of networking and capacity building of workers.

Earlier on arrival chairman FF Steel Nauman Wazir and CEO Zarak K. Khattak welcome the Minister and briefed about activities and achievements in last more than three decades under the slogan of Stronger and Safer Pakistan.

He Informed the Minister about educational and motivational initiatives taken by FF Steel for the labour, students and trainers to further strengthen the steel industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular and the country.

The Minister was informed that FF Steel is the fastest growing steel organization in Pakistan with two manufacturing plants one in Lahore and the other in Peshawar and corporate offices in all provincial capitals.

The company is now diversifying towards exploring copper export business and steel re-bars export to Central Asian States. The company will hold its IPO in January 2022 which will further open its avenues towards diversification in new areas.

Zarak Khatak informed the Minister that being one of the most responsible manufacturers in Pakistan whether being environmental protection or quality product, FF Steel has maintained its reputation in adapting best human resource practices in Pakistan.

A special ceremony to celebrate the implementation of KP Social Security Act 2021 was arranged at FF Steel head office to commemorate the KPESSI for its efforts. The ceremony was also attended by Vice Commissioner ESSI Ms Shahan Wazir, DG ESSI Anwar Khan and SSO Maqbool Wazir apart from senior officers from KPEZDMC and FF Steel.

Khurram Shahzad FF Chief Human Resource Officer briefed the Minister about FF Steel compliance under new social security act 2021 along with other steps taken for the benefit of workers and their dependents.

Later on Shaukat Ali Yousafzai distributed Social Security cards among the workers at FF Steel.

He commended FF Steel’s top management on their determination of adapting best human resource practices and employee centric policies and urged other industries to follow the same model for the betterment in standard of living of workers and labour.

