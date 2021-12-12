ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
Pakistan

Chinese arrives at Karachi’s Kati Pahari ‘tourist spot’

INP 12 Dec 2021

KARACHI: A Chinese national landed at Karachi’s Kati Pahari on Saturday mistaking the cliff that used to be infamous for ethno-political violence and drug trafficking for a tourist spot.

Karachi police taking swift action saved a Chinese national from facing any unpleasant situation in one of the most dangerous areas of the mega city.

The Pirabad station house officer (SHO) received information about a Chinese national roaming around the area with luggage, he said. Swinging into action, a police team reached Kati Pahari and tracked him down before any criminal gets hold of him, he added.

The Chinese man who was in Pakistan on a business visa later told the police he thought Kati Pahari was a tourist place.

