NCHR to set up digital case management system

ISLAMABAD: The National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR) has planned setting up of a digital case management system for expeditious disposal of cases.

The board meeting, which was presided over by new Chairperson NCHR, Rabiya Javeri Agha, was informed that the largest number of cases received at the NCHR deal with police abuse and torture.

Increasing outreach and ensuring high standards of adjudication were some of the goals that the NCHR hoped to achieve.

The two-day marathon meeting was attended by the NCHR regional members including member Punjab Nadeem Ashraf, member Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Tariq Javed, Member Sindh Anis Haroon, Member Balochistan Prof Farkhanda Aurangzeb, and Member Minorities Manzoor Masih.

At the onset, the board meeting discussed in-house improvements and directions that need to be taken to make the NCHR fully operational; including challenges of limited human resources, the development of human rights and finance rules and management of a severely-shrunken budget.

Discussion were held on the development of a strategic action plan, civil society and Universal Periodic Report (UPR) consultations and research work to be undertaken in the future.

