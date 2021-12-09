ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.37%)
ASC 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
FCCL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.85%)
FFBL 23.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.9%)
FFL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.79%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-7.91%)
GGGL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.7%)
GGL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.6%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.44%)
JSCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.81%)
MDTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.44%)
MLCF 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.21%)
NETSOL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-5.47%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.7%)
PAEL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.81%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.4%)
POWER 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.6%)
PRL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.5%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 36.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.56%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.14%)
TRG 95.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.38%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.96%)
WTL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.35%)
BR100 4,441 Decreased By ▼ -46.3 (-1.03%)
BR30 17,477 Decreased By ▼ -303.7 (-1.71%)
KSE100 43,519 Decreased By ▼ -328 (-0.75%)
KSE30 16,957 Decreased By ▼ -92.3 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,803
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,053
35024hr
Sindh
477,299
Punjab
443,682
Balochistan
33,519
Islamabad
108,022
KPK
180,514
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee hits new low

  • Closes at 177.61 in the inter-bank market on Thursday
Recorder Report Updated 09 Dec 2021

Pakistan's rupee reached a fresh low against the US dollar, depreciating yet another 0.10% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the PKR closed at 177.61 against the USD after a day-on-day depreciation of 18 paisas or 0.10%. On Wednesday, PKR closed at the then-record low of 177.43 against the USD.

The rupee has depreciated by 11.12% CYTD and 12.73% on CYTD basis against US dollar.

The fall comes as pressure mounts on the currency amid a widening trade deficit and falling foreign exchange reserves.

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee weakens to record level

The country’s trade deficit widened by 133.99% on a year-on-year basis and stood at $4.963 billion in November 2021 compared to $2.121 billion in November 2020. Imports witnessed 82.83% growth on a year-on-year basis in November 2021 and stood at $7.847 billion compared to $4.292 billion in November 2020.

“It seems nothing is working in favour of PKR,” tweeted Asad Rizvi, Ex-Treasury Head at Chase Manhattan.

The analyst said that the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is due on December 14, “but SBP does not discuss rupee.”

Jul-Nov trade deficit widens 111.74pc YoY: PBS

The SBP's MPC is scheduled to meet on December 14 and comes only 24 days after the previous meeting. Last month, SBP hiked the interest rate by 150 basis points, taking it to 8.75% as it announced the monetary policy.

“Elsewhere, under normal circumstances hike in interest rate makes currency attractive due to interest rate differential. [However,] in our part of the world it doesn’t,” added Rizvi.

Earlier, Ismail Iqbal Securities in its latest survey revealed that a majority of participants are anticipating a further hike in dollar rates against the Pakistan rupee in the coming months.

“Around 60% of the market participants expect exchange rate to remain between 180-185 by June-22 as compared to 30% in previous survey,” the report stated.

Inter-bank market rates for dollar on Thursday

BID Rs 177.61

OFFER Rs 177.71

Open-market movement

In the open market, PKR lost 70 paisas for buying and 80 paisas for selling against USD, closing at 179 and 180.30, respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost one rupee for buying and 1.10 rupees for selling, closing at 200.50 and 202.50, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling, closing at 49.41 and 49.90, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 10 paisas for both buying and selling, closing at 47.10 and 47.55, respectively.

Open-market rates for dollar on Thursday

BID Rs 179

OFFER Rs 180.30

SBP Dollar Rupee Exchange rate usd vs pkr PKR VS USD RUPEE RATES usd rate pkr rate

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee hits new low

Pakistan wants to unite people, does not want to become part of any political bloc: PM

Sindh LG Amendment Bill will empower people of Karachi: Murad Ali Shah

Bears dominate bourse, KSE 100 drops 328 points

Roshan Digital Account: Inflows climb above $2.9bn in November this year

West Indies team arrives in Karachi for T20Is, ODIs

Market anticipates another major hike in policy rate

Digitalization is remodeling real economy, financial sector: Reza Baqir

Edible oils: Ministry asked to go for low-priced imports

Fast-track basis: China, Pakistan agree to promote investment, industrial cooperation

Read more stories