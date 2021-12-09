ANL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-5.18%)
Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit gain among Asian FX as Omicron worries ease

Reuters 09 Dec 2021

Most Asian currencies firmed against the greenback on Thursday, led by the Thai baht and Malaysian ringgit, amid waning concerns about the economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant and a slowing Chinese factory-gate inflation.

The Thai baht, the worst performing currency in the region, marked its third straight day in the black after it firmed 0.2% to 33.39 per dollar, its highest in two weeks. The Malaysian ringgit advanced slightly to a one-week peak.

Indications that Omicron may not be as bad as feared and a slowing factory-gate inflation in China, Southeast Asia's largest trading partner, supported risk appetite in the region.

"This is fairly intuitive and expected in the context of (and exaggerated by) a harsh sell-off/risk off on Omicron last week, being met with encouraging news of early studies downplaying its severity and threat posed," analysts at Mizuho Bank said.

BioNTech and Pfizer said a three-shot course of their COVID-19 vaccine was able to neutralise Omicron in a laboratory test, an indication that booster shots could be key to protection against the variant.

The US dollar index edged up to 96.012, but traded near its one-week low as Omicron fears eased, pushing benchmark 10-year Treasury yields up.

Meanwhile, China's yuan weakened slightly to 6.3451 per dollar, but hovered near its more than three-year peak supported by a stronger yuan midpoint set by the People's Bank of China as well as liquidity easing measures.

"The recent easing measures by the People's Bank of China spurred risk-on sentiment onshore, and could have contributed to this down-move in the USD/CNY," analysts at Singapore bank OCBC said in a note.

"Going forward, expect to see a new range between 6.3300 and 6.3700 for the pair, with a downside bias. The rest of USD-Asia pairs are similarly heavy."

In Southeast Asia, the Indonesian rupiah firmed 0.2% to hit its highest level this month. The 10-year benchmark bond yields slipped for a second day, down 8 basis points over the period after having risen nearly 20 basis points for two weeks amid the Omicron-fuelled volatility in the markets.

Elsewhere, South Korea's won appreciated 0.2% to hit an over five-week high, while Singapore dollar and the Philippine peso weakened 0.2% each.

Most regional equities were up, with Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand advancing between 0.3% and 1%.

Highlights:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall 4.3 basis points to 6.339%, extending losses from prior session

** China's factory-gate inflation slows in November

** Thai Nov consumer confidence at 7-month high amid reopening

Asian currencies Thai baht

