Supernet bags Rs100m cyber security contract from SBP

KARACHI: Telecard Limited’s 100 percent owned subsidiary Supernet Limited (Supernet) has announced that it has been awarded contract by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in IT and Cyber Security domain worth close to Rs 100 million.

According to material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday this contract involves supply, installation, maintenance and technical support of Next Generation Intrusion Detection and Protection Systems (IDPS) to secure SBP Infrastructure from Advance Persistent Treats (APT).

This IDPS solution will provide SBP with state-of-the-art deduction of vulnerable exploits and unidentified treats originating against any targeted system, applications or hardware. In addition, the IDPS will provide remedial measures, as and when any malicious behavior is detected. This solution will operate by scanning all network traffic on SBP’s gateways detecting and protecting against threats like DoS, DDoS, Worms and viruses, additionally, creating a 2nd layer of defense to SBP’s security framework. It may be relevant to point out that the SBP has maintained the highest possible standards for vendor selection, amidst stiff technical evaluative process and Supernet’s emergence as successful bidder is a testament that it has the capability and capacity to undertake this project, paving the way for similar contracts in this sensitive cyber security domain within the financial sector, it added.

