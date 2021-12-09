ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.49%)
P&D, BoP provide ATM facility to employees

Recorder Report 09 Dec 2021

LAHORE: An inaugural ceremony of Automated Teller Machine (ATM) was held by Chairman Planning and Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal at P&D Complex.

With the bilateral efforts of P&D and Bank of Punjab, the facility of ATM is being provided to all the employees of P&D Board in its vicinity. Nadeem Arif Butt, Country Head Bank of Punjab (BOP), Imran Ahmed, Vice President BOP were present at the time of inauguration.

Chairman P&D Board said that we are keen to initiate new steps here to facilitate employees at our best. He further said that this computerized system will enable our employees to do financial transactions easily, without going anywhere else.

Country Head of BOP appreciated the efforts of Chairman P&D by saying that the resource will be a positive image building of government offices. This will commit best output which has become a necessity of everyone.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

bank of punjab ATM Abdullah Khan Sumbal Nadeem Arif Butt

