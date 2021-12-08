ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.49%)
ASC 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
ASL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.19%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
BYCO 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
FCCL 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.85%)
FFBL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.29%)
FFL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.38%)
FNEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.05%)
GGGL 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.54%)
GGL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.92%)
JSCL 15.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MDTL 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.95%)
MLCF 32.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.45%)
NETSOL 94.68 Increased By ▲ 3.73 (4.1%)
PACE 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.41%)
PAEL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.45%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
POWER 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.95%)
PRL 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
PTC 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TELE 15.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.36%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 22.98 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.64%)
WTL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.97%)
BR100 4,487 Increased By ▲ 14.3 (0.32%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By ▲ 186.4 (1.06%)
KSE100 43,847 Decreased By ▼ -6.6 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,049 Increased By ▲ 43.7 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper edges lower as Omicron caution outweighs China stimulus

Reuters 08 Dec 2021

LONDON: Copper prices fell on Wednesday after two days of gains as worries over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant blunted the effect of economic stimulus in top consumer China.

Chinese equities rose sharply after a cut in reserve requirements for banks released 1.2 trillion yuan ($188 billion) in long-term liquidity to support the economy.

The yuan, meanwhile, shot to its strongest against the US dollar since 2018, making dollar-priced metals cheaper for Chinese buyers.

But European markets and oil prices trod water.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.4% at $9,561.50 a tonne at 1220 GMT.

The metal used in power and construction is up more than 20% this year but has traded between around $9,000 and $10,000 since reaching a record high of $10,747.50 in May.

Chile copper exports soar to $4.9bn in November on high global prices

Omicron triggered a sharp reduction in speculative bets on higher prices and with the market lacking direction, investors are cautious, said Saxo Bank strategist Ole Hansen.

But he said low stockpiles, strong Chinese imports and a positive demand outlook meant the market was "skewed to the upside".

Omicron: British drugmaker GSK said its antibody-based COVID-19 therapy was effective against all mutations of Omicron, but a study in South Africa suggested the Pfizer vaccine may only partly protect against the variant.

Positioning: Speculators slashed their net long position in copper on the Comex exchange to the lowest in more than a year.

China: China's copper imports in November rose 24.3% from the October to their highest since March.

Copper Stocks: Inventories in Shanghai Futures Exchange warehouses and Chinese bonded warehouses have fallen rapidly since the summer, pointing to a tight market.

However, copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses have risen from historic lows and premiums for quickly deliverable metal have tumbled, suggesting good availability.

Supply: Peruvian government officials failed to broker a deal to unblock a key distribution corridor used by MMG Ltd's Las Bambas copper mine.

Prices: LME aluminium was down 0.1% at $2,625 a tonne, zinc was up 0.8% at $3,253.50, nickel gained 0.4% to $20,260, lead rose 1.7% to $2,223 and tin was up 0.8% at $39,255.

LME copper copper producer copper price Copper export

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Copper edges lower as Omicron caution outweighs China stimulus

Army Chief chairs Corps Commanders Conference

ADB approves $603mn loan to support Pakistan's Ehsaas program

BioNTech, Pfizer vaccine neutralises Omicron with three shots

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee weakens to record level

ECP warns PM against visiting Peshawar ahead of LG polls

Pakistan sweep Bangladesh series with 13 wickets on final day

Essential commodities: Prices declining, cabinet told

Ex-GB judge's name placed on PNIL, says Sheikh Rashid

New property valuation rates held in abeyance

PM sees over 1pc increase in growth by FY’s end

Read more stories