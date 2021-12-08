Reduced rate of GST on petrol abolished

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has abolished the reduced rate of 1.43 percent sales tax on petrol from December 7, 2021. According to a notification issued by the FBR Tuesday, the sales tax rate on petrol was 1.43 percent in November 2021. It has been reduced to zero percent from December 7.

However, the sales tax rate on high-speed diesel oil (HSD) has been increased from 6.75 percent to 7.20 percent. Sales tax on kerosene has been increased from 6.70 percent to 8.19 percent and sales tax on light diesel oil has been increased from 0.20 percent to 0.46 percent.

