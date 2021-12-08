AMPAK-BDF team meets FPCCI president Magoon

KARACHI: A delegation of America Pakistan Business Development Forum (AMPAK-BDF) visited the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Head Office and met President Nasser Magoon.

During the meeting, the AMPAK-BDF delegation discussed the achievements of the recent visit to the USA and also the current economic affairs.

The President FPCCI appreciated the efforts of AMPAK-BDF for strengthening the relations between US and Pakistan. President AMPAK BDF Shaikh Imtiaz Hussain expressed his views and briefed about the possible opportunities that will increase the trade ties between two countries.

Syed Nasser Wajahat Co-Founder and Global Secretary General, Noman Ahmedani President Real Estate, SVP Abdul Kareem Adhia, Ghayas Ahmedani, Ahsan Mehanti and Hunain were also part of the delegation and they discussed various trade issues with the President FPCCI.

The President FPCCI requested the AMPAK-BDF delegation to give recommendations for the forthcoming budget and the FPCCI will include these suggestions in the budget proposals. He also assured to arrange a meeting of AMPAK-BDF with the chairman FBR and advisor finance during their upcoming visit to the federation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021