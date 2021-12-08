ANL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.36%)
ASC 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.63%)
ASL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.35%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
BYCO 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
FCCL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.4%)
FFBL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.58%)
FFL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
FNEL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
GGGL 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
GGL 26.66 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.91%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.83%)
JSCL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
KAPCO 31.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.89%)
KEL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
MDTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.38%)
NETSOL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 5.05 (5.55%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.31%)
PIBTL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
POWER 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.86%)
PRL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.62%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 38.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.61%)
TELE 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.9%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 23.30 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (6.1%)
WTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.45%)
BR100 4,505 Increased By ▲ 32.5 (0.73%)
BR30 17,999 Increased By ▲ 404.7 (2.3%)
KSE100 44,041 Increased By ▲ 187.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,087 Increased By ▲ 81.1 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

AMPAK-BDF team meets FPCCI president Magoon

Recorder Report 08 Dec 2021

KARACHI: A delegation of America Pakistan Business Development Forum (AMPAK-BDF) visited the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Head Office and met President Nasser Magoon.

During the meeting, the AMPAK-BDF delegation discussed the achievements of the recent visit to the USA and also the current economic affairs.

The President FPCCI appreciated the efforts of AMPAK-BDF for strengthening the relations between US and Pakistan. President AMPAK BDF Shaikh Imtiaz Hussain expressed his views and briefed about the possible opportunities that will increase the trade ties between two countries.

Syed Nasser Wajahat Co-Founder and Global Secretary General, Noman Ahmedani President Real Estate, SVP Abdul Kareem Adhia, Ghayas Ahmedani, Ahsan Mehanti and Hunain were also part of the delegation and they discussed various trade issues with the President FPCCI.

The President FPCCI requested the AMPAK-BDF delegation to give recommendations for the forthcoming budget and the FPCCI will include these suggestions in the budget proposals. He also assured to arrange a meeting of AMPAK-BDF with the chairman FBR and advisor finance during their upcoming visit to the federation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FPCCI US and Pakistan Nasser Magoon Shaikh Imtiaz Hussain

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

AMPAK-BDF team meets FPCCI president Magoon

New property valuation rates held in abeyance

PM sees over 1pc increase in growth by FY’s end

Regularisation of illegal buildings by Sindh govt: TI-P says draft ordinance violation of SC orders

Reduced rate of GST on petrol abolished

UN chief isolating after Covid-19 exposure

Purchase of up to 74pc shares of PSM: PC yet to receive Statement of Qualifications

Dawood informed: Chinese firms capture half of mobile market

Bangladesh 87 all out in second Pakistan Test

Burns out first ball of Ashes as England struggle to 59-4 at lunch

Govt decides to import urea from China

Read more stories